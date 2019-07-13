Good Life on the Bricks a family affair

A new restaurant and bar will open at 11 a.m. Saturday on the corner of Fourth and Dewey streets.
Good Life on the Bricks will have a menu featuring smoked barbecue meats, pizzas, burgers and other options as well as 22 draft beers, including local brews, and a specialty cocktail menu.
Good Life on the Bricks is a family affair. Brenda and Royce Hiebner are the owners and their 25-year-old son Zach Hiebner is set to manage the restaurant. Zach Hiebner had previously been a manager at two different establishments and has been working in the restaurant business since he was 14, his mom said.
“It has been awesome to do this dream with him,” Brenda Hiebner said.
Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the bar will be open till 1 a.m. The restaurant will be closed on Sunday.
The restaurant is divided into the dining room and patio side and the bar side. The bar side will have music with a live DJ and an open dance floor after 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
“We want to create a little bit more upscale environment,” Brenda Hiebner said. “During the weeks, families and everyone should come and spend time with their loved ones,”
The weekends feature more of a louder bar atmosphere after 9 p.m., Zach Hiebner said.
Zach Hiebner said that a big goal of Good Life on the Bricks is to attract other businesses and bars to downtown North Platte to create a good atmosphere that brings people in.
The restaurant is at 402 N. Dewey St., the location that Mallory’s occupied for a year before it closed in February.
Brenda Hiebner said Mallory’s showed it was a desirable location. She said that they built off things that Mallory’s had done with the patio and the bar, but made it their own.
She said the restaurant will employ around 25 people, and she believed they are ready as they can be for the opening.
“It’s just precious and life changing that the whole family could be involved,” she said.