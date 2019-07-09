The Gothenburg YMCA will host a celebration at 6 p.m. Thursday for the city’s recognition as an All-America City. Lt. Gov. Mike Foley will be in attendance.
Gothenburg was the smallest in population out of the 10 All-America Cities recognized last month by the National Civic League.
Luke Rickertsen, a member of the Gothenburg Improvement Company board and president of Flatwater Bank, said the celebration will be at the YMCA because it was an integral part of the town’s winning the award.
The celebration is available to people of all ages. Hogz Brew will serve dinner, which will consist of pulled pork sandwich and two salads.
The video from the All-America City award presentation will be shown continuously in the conference room. There will be three speeches as well: GIC President Nathan Wyatt will start, state Sen. Matt Williams and Foley.
Rickertsen said he was proud of the young business people of Gothenburg. He mentioned that the average age for GIC members was mid-30s.
“I think it speaks a lot of younger business people in the community,” Rickertsen said.
Rickertsen also said this award will put Gothenburg on the map for people who don’t know about the community, and it will help promote the town in the future.
“When you live in a community like Gothenburg, you know it’s great,” Rickertsen said.
The celebration will feature inflatable bounce houses for the children. Rickertsen said he wants it to be a family-friendly event for everyone to enjoy.
“I hope it is viewed as a celebration for everyone,” Rickertsen said. “Feed them till the food runs out and have the kids play till they have to go home.”