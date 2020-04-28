Lincoln County and five surrounding counties will begin their first cautious relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions May 11 after all.
West Central District Health Department officials were incorrectly told Monday that current “directed health measure” limits instead would be retained through May 31, Gov. Pete Ricketts told local virtual listeners Tuesday afternoon.
That means all six of WCDHD’s counties will indeed be included — along with the majority of Nebraska’s counties — in the initial round of easing limits on gatherings and business operations to limit spread of the novel coronavirus.
Shannon Vanderheiden, the department’s executive director, had said as much Friday but then announced the apparent 20-day extension of current limits Monday.
The governor joined WCDHD’s daily 4:30 p.m. briefing Tuesday to apologize for the error, which had led the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. to warn him that waiting until May 31 would be “a business killer” in Lincoln County.
“Sorry for the miscommunication, Shannon. That was our bad,” Ricketts said as Vanderheiden and other members of WCDHD’s Public Health Command Center listened via Zoom technology.
Ricketts traced the mistake to confusion in his office resulting from “multiple drafts” of revisions to the directed health measure for WCDHD’s counties: Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Arthur, Hooker and Thomas.
“I was not aware of all the background going on” that led to WCDHD being told current restrictions instead would last throughout May, he said.
The changes announced Friday will update those in the initial measure, which Ricketts imposed April 1 and was scheduled from the start to expire May 11 unless renewed.
Starting on May 11, restaurants in WCDHD’s area will be allowed to reopen their dining rooms — though they’ll be limited to 50% capacity to allow for continued 6-foot “social distancing” between tables.
Salons, tattoo parlors and massage specialists also will be allowed to reopen, though employees and customers alike will be required to wear masks.
The first COVID-19 relaxation will take place Monday, when churches will be allowed to resume public worship despite the current 10-person limit on public gatherings. Public weddings and funerals also will be allowed.
Family groups at church, however, will be required to be at least 6 feet apart from other groups. Senior citizens and others vulnerable to COVID-19 continue to be discouraged from attending, and offering plates may not be passed around.
WCDHD officials confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday night, bringing the district total to 22, with all 22 being in Lincoln County. A second death was also confirmed Tuesday night.
In the chamber’s letter Tuesday to Ricketts, President and CEO Gary Person said some North Platte-area businesses would have had serious trouble continuing current restrictions through May.
“Some of our data collecting shows that most of our restaurants are showing a 75% to 80% decline in business. Motels are even worse,” Person wrote.
He added that North Platte residents have been “cautious and proactive” in following the legal requirements under the April 1 measure.
“We all know citizens will only gradually get back into the swing of conducting business as usual,” Person wrote.
North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston, a member of WCDHD’s Public Health Command Center, told The Telegraph Tuesday that the health district’s authority doesn’t supersede that of the Governor’s Office.
Ricketts’ current and pending orders would remain binding in North Platte even if the City Council hadn’t approved a one-year agreement April 7 assigning enforcement of city health regulations to WCDHD, Livingston said.
Assuming the state agreed, Vanderheiden told the newspaper Tuesday, a district health department could issue a directed health measure tougher than the state’s. It cannot issue a less restrictive one, she said.
