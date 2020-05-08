Grace Ministries food pantry gets $5K boost from Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund

Dean Kurth feels this is one of the most challenging times he has seen in the roughly two decades he has been involved with the Grace Ministries food pantry.
He said the economic conditions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic have increased the number of people seeking assistance from the pantry, and he believes those numbers are only going to increase.
“I don’t think we’ve seen the full impact of this COVID issue,” said Kurth, the pantry’s director. “We’ve got so many people who are not working, and we are seeing (the impact) of that.
“This community has been so good in its response in giving out food. It seems like everyone is doing that right now.”
Kurth said traditionally the pantry at 114 East C St. has served 130 to 150 families a month, or about 300 individuals. He said that number had jumped by nearly 100 in both categories over the first three months of this year, before the pandemic set in. He expects the need for assistance to climb even more.
Grace Ministries recently received a boost to prepare for that.
The pantry received $5,763 from a COVID-19 Response Fund that was set up by the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.
The fund was established to aid local nonprofit organizations that provide basic needs to people impacted by the pandemic.
The funds covered the expense of adding four shelving units for pantry storage, along with the purchase of 1,000 pounds of food.
Kurth said in discussions with Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation director Eric Seacrest, the COVID-19 Response Fund seemed to be the best avenue to explore.
Each shelving unit consists of three levels of shelves. Each level can hold 1,500 pounds of food.
“We’ve got those shelves loaded. I can tell you that,” Kurth said.
He added the pantry also recently received a $5,000 donation through community contributions.
“It’s just people from all over who wanted to help,” Kurth said. “Some of them are people that I knew and a lot of them are ones that I didn’t know.”
He said the pantry provides roughly 100,000 pounds of food annually. and he expects that amount to increase this year.
Under the pantry guidelines, individuals or families cam receive commodities once every 90 days.
The pantry has had to limit its hours during the pandemic — from the traditional five days a week to a current schedule of Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-3 p.m.
The pantry also runs an emergency food program. Under qualifying situations, individuals or families can receive an additional food basket in the span of that 90-day period.
“We are here to feed people,” Kurth said.
Clients needing food from the pantry receive a number at the front door and remain outside the building until they are called back when their order is ready for pickup.
There are 40 volunteers to help run the pantry each month, but that number has been reduced about 12 now.
“We have a great bunch of people keeping things open,” Kurth said. “They talk about people being on the front line, and these folks definitely are that.”
