Richard “Dick” Grady, North Platte’s city administrator and clerk-treasurer from the 1970s into the 1990s, didn’t revel in wearing suits.
That’s one quality remembered fondly by former Mayor Bob Phares, who promoted Grady from deputy city clerk in 1973. Grady, who worked at City Hall a total of 22 years, died June 17 at age 89.
“Dick was a Saturday cowboy,” Phares, mayor from 1969 to 1976, said Tuesday before speaking at Grady’s memorial service at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
“They lived out of town, and he loved horses. If he didn’t need to show up at City Hall in a shirt and tie, he’d be in cowboy boots and a shirt and hat.”
The other quality, Phares said, was Grady’s dedication to managing the city’s day-to-day operations.
“He was not a flashy kind of a guy, but he was extremely dependable,” he said. “If you gave him a job, he did it and did it well.”
One of his successors, recently retired City Administrator Jim Hawks, saw the same thing in Grady’s later City Hall years while Hawks was Lincoln County highway superintendent.
“I was in a lot of meetings with Dick, and I always felt that he had the city’s best interests in mind and that he was very knowledgeable about the city,” Hawks said.
Grady was also “well respected by his fellow (Nebraska) city administrators,” in part because of all the roles he fulfilled at City Hall, he added.
A North Platte native, Grady graduated from North Platte High School in 1949 and served as a Navy radioman for three years during the Korean War.
He spent 13 years as assistant manager for Armour & Co., later managing Birges Realty Co. after receiving his real estate broker’s license.
Phares named him in February 1973 to succeed W.O. Rietan, who had been clerk-treasurer since 1966. Rietan had added the city administrator’s job to his duties in 1971, the Lincoln Journal reported then.
By the time Grady stepped down in 1993, he had been president of the Nebraska City Managers Association and an executive board member of the League of Nebraska Municipalities.
He also served for a time as chairman of the Lincoln County Republican Party, one of several local roles in community organizations.
Grady ran for the Nebraska Public Power District board in 1992, losing to Ralph Holzfaster of Paxton.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Carolyn; daughters Debra (Tam) Krag of Nashville, Tennessee, and Lori (Scott) Hepperly of North Platte; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A private inurnment at the North Platte Cemetery will be at a later date.
