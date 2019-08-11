A Grand Island development firm will discuss its interest in building along or near Interstate 80 Monday during the first of at least two North Platte City Council “work sessions” during the week.
The second session, set for Tuesday with possible additional sessions later, will unveil a draft 2019-20 city budget that would cut overall spending by 2.4% despite increases in the general and Municipal Light & Water funds.
Both public but nonvoting sessions will be held in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St. Monday’s work session will start at 5 p.m. and Tuesday’s at 4:30 p.m.
President Roger Bullington of Chief Development Services, a subsidiary of longtime Grand Island construction firm Chief Industries Inc., will give a presentation Monday on his firm’s interest in building in North Platte.
City Administrator Jim Hawks declined to discuss specific projects in advance of the meeting. But he said Chief Development is interested in one or more of the following sites:
» Property along East Halligan Drive between the Iron Eagle Kubota tractor dealership and the Tru by Hilton hotel. Both lie north of I-80 between North Platte’s two interchanges.
» The “Hahler property” north of North Platte Community College’s North Campus, between the Nebraska Public Power District canal and Iron Eagle Golf Course.
» Land controlled by the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. and located north of the FedEx Ground Package property on Twin Rivers Road.
Chief Development pursues “a variety of projects, ranging from large multimillion-dollar developments to small community projects,” according to the firm’s website.
Its current projects include Fountain Point, a 55-acre medical campus in Norfolk, and Prairie Commons, a 90-acre, mixed-use hospital and retail development near the junction of U.S. Highways 34 and 281 in Grand Island.
Monday’s work session also will include an unrelated discussion about whether a deteriorated stretch of West 18th Street inside and east of River’s Edge Golf Course should be dedicated to the city to enable its reconstruction.
Bear Jorgenson, general manager of the privately owned course, and Randy Richards of Richards Financial, 501 W. 18th St., have asked city leaders to take steps to upgrade the street.
Richards’ office is just east of the entrance to River’s Edge, the former North Platte Country Club, which lies north of the North Platte Cemetery and west of Bill Wood Field and the Dowhower Softball Complex.
West 18th “has deteriorated to the point where it is nearly impassable,” despite the golf course’s use of crushed asphalt to keep it operable inside its borders, Richards said in a May 23 letter to city officials.
Golf course patrons are complaining about the road’s condition, Jorgenson added in a separate letter. Another Round Sports Bar and Grill also operates in the former country club’s main building.