Grant County
UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET
Donald J. Trump (R) 283
Bill Weld (R) 6
Joe Biden (D) 10
Tulsi Gabbard (D) 1
Bernie Sanders (D) 0
Elizabeth Warren (D) 2
Max Abramson (L) 0
Dan Behrman (L) 0
Lincoln Chafee (L) 0
Jacob Hornberger (L) 0
Jo Jorgensen (L) 0
Adam Kokesh (L) 0
SENATORIAL TICKET
United States Senator
Ben Sasse (R) 135
Matt Innis (R) 156
Dennis Frank Macek (D) 1
Chris Janicek (D) 2
Larry Marvin (D) 2
Angie Philips (D) 6
Alisha Shelton (D) 0
Daniel M. Wik (D) 0
Andy Stock (D) 3
Gene Sladek (L) 0
CONGRESSIONAL TICKET
Representative in Congress—District 3
Larry Lee Scott Bolinger (R) 11
Adrian Smith (R) 236
William Elfgren (R) 11
Justin Moran (R) 13
Arron Kowalski (R) 11
Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 12
Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 0
NONPARTISAN TICKET
Member of the Legislature
District 43
Tom Brewer 213
Tanya Storer 109
HOSPITAL TICKET
Mullen Hospital District Board
Jill Buchfinck n/a
Eva K. Crawford n/a
Nikki Gracey n/a
