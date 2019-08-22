Grape and Sizzle LLC gave out $5,000 each to three local nonprofit organizations on Tuesday.
The group takes applications each year for the money raised at a fundraiser on the first Friday in June. At that dinner, beef and wine are served and money is collected through sponsorships as well as silent and live auctions.
Grape and Sizzle President Lindy Cronister said the organization’s goal is to promote beef and give back to the community. Grape and Sizzle was created by the Lincoln County Cattlewomen and later became its own organization.
This year’s recipients, each given $5,000, were the North Platte Area Children’s Museum, North Platte Trails Network and Paws-itive Partners.
Grape and Sizzle also made a financial contribution to farm and ranch families affected by the floods and winter storms.
The organization also gave $1,000 to the winner of a scholarship for ag students, selected by the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation and sponsored by the Lincoln County Cattlewomen. Rebel Sjeklocha, Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2018, won the scholarship this year. Grape and Sizzle donated $500 to the scholarship and gave an additional $500 directly to Sjeklocha.
Cronister said that she felt this year went extremely well, and she was happy with the money handed out.
“We need to continue spreading the word and getting sponsorships through businesses,” Cronister said.
Cronister said this year’s dinner was the largest the group has had in years with 175 people in attendance.