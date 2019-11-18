HALSEY — Authorities are investigating a human-caused grass fire Saturday that burned about 604 acres within the Nebraska National Forest’s Bessey Ranger District, according to the agency’s Facebook page.
No one was hurt in the so-called Hereford Fire in the Signal Hill area, which drew volunteer firefighters from nine Sandhills communities.
A map posted on the Facebook page located the fire several miles southwest of the Natick Campground, which lies 8 miles west and south of Bessey District headquarters near Nebraska Highway 2.
The area lies some distance southwest of the main tree-filled areas of the world’s largest human-created forest, according to the map and Google Earth images.
A post Sunday on the Facebook page said the fire was immediately reported to 911, which helped firefighters reach the site quickly.
Volunteer firefighters came from Anselmo, Brewster, Dunning, Halsey, Mullen, Purdum, Seneca, Stapleton and Thedford, the agency said.
Grass remains highly flammable even in cold weather, so users of the forest’s facilities need to be careful, the Facebook post added.
