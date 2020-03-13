Grass fire burns over 3,000 acres south of Arnold; 19 departments fought the blaze

ARNOLD — A smoke plume from a grass fire Thursday could be seen from a satellite in Earth’s orbit and was visible to the Doppler radar site at Thedford.
The grass fire, which consumed 3,890 acres of pasture land, was fought by 19 fire departments across central and northern Nebraska.
About 2 p.m. Thursday, the Arnold Fire Department and Callaway Volunteer Fire and Rescue were contacted about a grass fire south of Arnold along Highway 40 in Custer County, Arnold firefighter Tammy Weinman said.
The fire reportedly was started by a fallen power line, according to firefighters who were on the scene. Strong winds out of the north fanned the flames and sent it south rapidly.
The Arnold Fire Department was in charge of the scene and Fire Chief Eric Nelson coordinated efforts. As the blaze spread, nearby departments were contacted for mutual aid.
In total, 19 departments from Gothenburg, North Platte, Lexington, Eustis, Farnam, Curtis, Stapleton, Brady, Broken Bow, Merna, Thedford, Tryon, Maxwell, Cozad, Oconto, Callaway, Halsey, Dunning and Arnold were dispatched.
At 2:15 p.m. Cozad Fire and Rescue was contacted to provide mutual aid, said Fire Chief Jason Schneider. Cozad sent five firefighters in one tanker and one grass rig.
Schneider said Cozad was paired with the North Platte department on the north edge of the fire and tasked with keeping it from moving any farther south. Later they were employed in mop-up efforts, taking care of lingering hot spots.
Weinman said Arnold brought three grass rigs, one tanker and an ambulance. The departments were directed to staging areas at the north, south and middle areas of the fire.
The departments were assisted by two spray planes from Broken Bow and Stapleton, said Weinman. The planes assisted in suppressing areas of the fire, as well as relaying information back to Arnold’s fire chief about hot spots that needed to be dealt with.
The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was contacted about 4 p.m. to assist, said Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein. Thirteen 13 firefighters from Lexington arrived in four trucks and their UTV, which was used to haul water.
Holbein said the smoke plume from the fire could be seen from miles away and was entering the Gothenburg community when they turned north onto Highway 40. At 6 p.m. the dirty cloud still could be seen from as far away as Johnson Lake.
Holbein said Lexington’s trucks were scattered throughout the area and were watching the edges of the fire to ensure it did not spread farther. Lexington units were on scene for about four hours.
Weinman said the last of Arnold’s units arrived back in town around 9 p.m., seven hours after the initial fire call.
The fire spread over pasture ground only and no structures were damaged, Weinman said. No one was injured.
In total, the fire consumed an area roughly five miles deep and two miles wide, Schneider said.
