Great Plains Health will resume elective surgery and outpatient procedures on May 11, according to a press release. This announcement comes after Governor Ricketts gave approval for healthcare facilities with sufficient personal protective equipment, staff, ICU beds and necessary supplies to begin elective procedures as early as May 4.
Based on the governor’s guidance, Great Plains Health announced it is beginning the first phase of returning to normal operations for inpatient and outpatient care on May 11. The first phase will include elective surgical procedures and most outpatient services.
“We know that we may never get back to 'normal' as we know it, however we are confident in our ability to adapt,” said Mel McNea, Great Plains Health chief executive officer. “We are all looking forward to once again offering full healthcare services to our region and we plan to do so in the safest possible way for our patients and staff. We will continue to monitor supplies of PPE and will remain prepared for an unexpected surge of COVID-19 patients."
Great Plains Health has put in place several safety protocols that include, but are not limited to:
• All surgery staff will be tested for COVID-19 and confirmed negative before participating in any procedure.
• Patients scheduled for elective surgical procedures, in-house sleep studies or pulmonary function tests will be tested for COVID-19 and a negative result is required before proceeding.
• Staff in all Great Plains Health facilities that provide direct patient care will wear masks and googles or face shields.
• All individuals entering Great Plains Health facilities will be asked to wear a mask or other face covering.
• All individuals entering Great Plains Health facilities, including employees, will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
• Visitors will still be restricted. One, symptom free support person will be allowed for active labor and delivery patients, NICU patients, pediatric patients and emergency department patients.
• Six-foot social distances will be established in waiting areas.
• Extra cleaning and disinfection of high-touch, public surface areas will continue.
• Infectious patients will continue to be cared for in isolation, away from non-infectious patients.
GPH outpatient departments will contact patients to reschedule procedures that may have been cancelled and to explain the new safety requirements.
“The safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority,” said Ivan Mitchell, chief operating officer. “We realize that there may be anxiety for some patients when they come to our facility and we are doing all that we can to mitigate that. Our entire team is engaged in the protection of our patients and each other."
