In what CEO Mel McNea called a “transformational step forward” for Great Plains Health, the hospital has added a neurosurgeon to its brain and spine unit.
“I’m very pleased to announce a first for our community and region with the recruitment of Dr. W. Lee Warren,” McNea said during a press conference Monday. He added that Warren helps in the hospital’s goals to grow services to meet the region’s needs and to ensure access to quality care.
According to Warren, discussions with McNea about the need for neurosurgery in the community spurred the move.
“As we started talking to folks and talking to the community, we realized pretty quickly that people are dying here who come to the ER and need to be flown out to other hospitals every year,” Warren said. “(My team) felt called to come to bring something new, to do what I do here in this place.”
As there hadn’t been a cranial neurosurgeon in the area before, GPH added equipment to build a neurosurgery suite.
“We have really everything I need to do what I do at a world-class level here, and we built the team and we’re really excited and grateful to be here,” Warren said.
Due to the specialized nature of neurosurgery, the equipment needed is equally specialized — “You’re spending several million dollars to equip the operating room,” Warren explained.
In addition, McNea said GPH plans to build a neurosurgical clinic in the old patient tower, “which will keep that tower restored.”
Warren will be able to do most adult brain surgery procedures — treating those with brain cancer, head injuries, bleeding in the brain and other conditions — as well as life-saving pediatric brain surgery. He will also be able to do surgery for back pain, sciatica and spine tumors and other adult spine surgeries.
“Dr. Warren comes with just a wealth of information and knowledge,” McNea said. “He’s just a wonderful person, real invested in the community, so you’ll see him out in the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.