Great Plains Health Care Foundation finds new venue for 2019 gala

The Great Plains Health Care Foundation 2019 Gala moved to a new venue and offers several new changes.
The 24th annual Gala is scheduled for Dec. 6 at the Holiday Inn Express, co-chairs Abbie Pack and Sarah Talbott announced Monday at the hotel. Pack is with Hirschfeld’s and Talbott owns The Flower Market, both in downtown North Platte.
“We’ve kind of reinvented the Gala this year,” Talbott said. “We’ve moved locations and they’ve been gracious enough to actually let us use the whole hotel. With your ticket you are able to purchase a hotel room, so it’s a great place to get ready, spend the night and enjoy the whole evening.”
Talbott said there will be numerous auction items, but she was excited about one particular opportunity.
“One of the things we’re doing this year is giving folks a chance to win a car with a roll of the dice,” Talbott said. “Jerry Remus donated the car to us, so for $20 you roll the dice and if you get ‘win car’ — you win the car.”
There will be 300 chances offered to purchase a roll of the dice to win the 2019 Chevy Equinox.
“We’re really hoping somebody wins it,” Talbott said. “That would be awesome if somebody drives away with a car that night.”
Kathy Bourque, Great Plains Health Foundation executive director, said the Gala raises funds for the GPH hospice program.
“The work of Great Plains Health Care Foundation is rooted in our health system’s mission to inspire health and healing by putting the patient first — always,” Bourque said. “Working with the hospice program will allow the foundation to play a role in celebrating the lives of hospice patients with their families and provide an end-of-life experience that is filled with dignity and individualized care.”
Gala attendees will enjoy an evening dinner served family style, live entertainment by the Emmet Bower Band, dancing and the chance to secure some auction items.
“You’ll sit down at the table, pass plates,” Talbott said. “There’s a beef course, a chicken course, salad course and then a dessert course.”
Talbott said they want to highlight the local business community.
“We want to show how great North Platte is, so all of our auction items are pretty much from North Platte,” Talbott said.
“As a member of the business community, I am proud to partner with the Health Care Foundation on this year’s gala,” Pack said. “The foundation is instrumental in providing necessary resources that enhance patient care and improve the patient experience for those in our region.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to the website at gphgala.com. There will be 300 tickets offered for purchase.
