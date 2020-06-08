Great Plains Health has eased its visitation policy, though safety measures including wearing masks continue to be required.
The hospital recognizes that “visitors to our patients here are the greatest healers,” said Megan McGown, the hospital’s marketing manager. But it is moving cautiously to maintain safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monday morning, GPH was already seeing visitors coming in, she said.
These are the new rules that went into effect Monday:
» Inpatient: One adult visitor during daily visitor hours, 7 a.m. to noon.
» Outpatient departments, clinics, Cancer Center and same day services: One support person can accompany the patient.
» Emergency department: One support person may accompany emergency department patients 24/7.
» Behavioral health services: One adult visitor during visitor hours 11:30 a.m. to noon.
These existing guidelines continue:
» NICU and pediatric patients are allowed two parents 24/7.
» Postpartum patients are allowed one support person upon admission, to remain through discharge.
» Exceptions will be allowed in special circumstances, such as end of life.
No visitors are allowed for confirmed positive COVID-19 patients, those patients awaiting COVID-19 test results or other patients on isolation precautions.
All visitors and support persons must:
» Be age 19 or older.
» Pass a health screening, including a temperature check. Any visitor or support person who shows symptoms or has a temperature higher than 100 degrees will not be allowed to visit or accompany the patient.
» Wear a mask. Visitors and support persons are asked to bring their own cloth mask or face covering to wear throughout their entire visit.
The cafeteria and coffee shop are closed to the general public, but open to individuals who are on site to support a patient.
The hospital continues to watch the COVID-19 pandemic closely, McGown said, and restrictions could be put back in place if the situation worsens.
