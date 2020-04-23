Great Plains Health accepted five COVID-19 patients from Dawson County Wednesday night, according to hospital CEO Mel McNea
The patients are all on ventilators, McNea said during a media conference outside the medical center entrance Thursday afternoon.
Dawson County has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in Nebraska currently.
McNea said there are 15 individuals being treated for COVID-19 at Great Plains Health overall.
Check back for further information as it is available.
