In March 2020, parents don’t just have the normal concerns of prom and spring sports to worry about.

As schools have closed in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations, many parents are suddenly finding themselves having to be caregivers, teachers and counselors.

Within a short span of time, everyone’s lives have been upended, understandably creating stress and anxiety for all.

What about screen time? It can be tempting to just sit kids in front of the television or computer, but Fran Rieken, licensed mental health practitioner at Great Plains Health, advises against it. "I’ve seen a significant increase in the screen time as it was spring break before the coronavirus outbreak took place, so I would recommend limiting screen time,” Rieken said. “I highly recommend screen time is contingent on whether they complete this amount of homework or their chores, and then they earned time on their screen. But I always make that contingent on the behaviors we want to see versus the behaviors we don’t want to see." While you may receive some pushback, Rieken reasserted the importance of structure and routine at this time. "I know some children are really pushing back on their parents, whether it’s temper tantrums, verbal altercations, arguments. It’s important to stay calm, maintaining their self-care, but implementing consequences as needed, so their children will be motivated to comply with the structure and routine, because what child doesn’t like unlimited TV time?"

Dr. Geetanjali Sahu, child and adolescent psychiatrist at Great Plains Health, and Fran Rieken, licensed mental health practitioner at GPH, shared some insight and advice for managing anxiety in these turbulent times.

One of the main trends they’ve seen lately is anxiety as a result of kids’ routines being disrupted.

“Usually kids are at school at this time, and now they are at home full time with their parents, who are also at home full time, and this is creating a lot of anxiety about routine, structure, behavior,” Sahu said. “Basically everything is up in the air right now, so everybody is feeling it.”

Even pushing bedtime back an hour or two can be disruptive — it then pushes morning routines back, and in the case of children who take medication, can cause issues with that, Rieken said.

To help remedy this and ease stress, Sahu and Rieken recommend following a structured routine — even if you have to wing it.

“Even though school is out, get up at the same time, follow your chores, do schoolwork — even if school hasn’t sent you a schoolwork, just make something up, do something — and go to bed at the same time,” Sahu said.

However, don’t expect your kids to be able to sit still and focus for eight hours as if they were in school. Break up schoolwork and chores with breaks, and keep in mind that age is going to impact how long a child can focus.

“School in itself is a very structured setting, and home is in itself supposed to be unwinding, relaxing. So it’s going to be very difficult to put a kid to work eight hours straight,” Sahu said. “You can decide, depending on how old your child is, what is an appropriate time they should focus on work and schoolwork, and how much time they should get a break for. So, it really depends on the age of the child — but nobody can work eight hours straight at home. I cannot work eight hours straight at home, so I don’t expect kids to do that.”

Lack of routine doesn’t just affect sleeping; it can also have an impact on what kids eat, Rieken said, which can, in turn, affect mental health.

“I’m seeing a lack of (attention to) diet — some children and adolescents are going to food for comfort, and not as healthy choices,” Rieken said, “and that leads to lower mood, lack of motivation; with lack of motivation is an increase in anxiety and depression as well.”

Even with establishing a routine, there can still be anxiety over what is on the news or information circulating about the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

“Just build up on the information they already have — what they have heard from friends, teachers. Basically, tell them what is true and what is not true,” Sahu said. “Explain things in a very simple language, not complicating it.”

Instead of making something up in an effort to give kids an answer, be truthful about uncertainty.

“There are still some things we don’t know yet, and just be open about the uncertainty: ‘Yes, I know we don’t know when the school is going to be open, we don’t know how this is going to impact (things) long term,’” Sahu said. “Be open about your own limitations and what you understand. Don’t make things up. Kids pick up quite quickly on made-up things.”

To stay informed without being overwhelmed, Rieken recommended that parents be deliberate about their media consumption.

“I highly recommend limiting media consumption to once a day, maybe to stay up to date on what is going on, because things are changing,” Rieken said. In addition to watching the news together, “I would sit down with your children and prompt them if they have any questions, if it’s making sense; (explain) this is what mom and dad understand, and go from there at their level.”

Some uncertainty may stem from concern for others in their life. Rather than focusing on the worries, Sahu says, focus on what children are doing.

“I would actually focus on what they are doing right. They’re out of school right now, they’re staying home, they’re not allowed to socialize — I would basically echo what they’re feeling and say, ‘Yes, I know you’re worried about your grandpa, which is why we’re staying home. We’re not meeting friends so we don’t spread the germs,’” Sahu said. “So focus on what they are doing right instead of what is going on out there. That way you are acknowledging that it is a concern, but not making it worse for them, so to speak.”

Staying in touch with family can be a means of support and comfort.

“I know we can’t go to family and friends, especially if there’s travel required,” Rieken said. “So FaceTiming, writing letters, calling your family, grandparents and checking in, then the children get the reassurance that they’re doing well, which is going to reduce their anxiety and their worries.”

However, if the anxiety gets so great that it’s impacting daily life, Sahu and Rieken advise parents to reach out. Some indicators that parents may need to seek help include unexplained body aches or pains, irritability, excessive crying in younger children, acting out in teenagers or avoiding activities they enjoyed in the past. Rieken recommends practicing coping techniques like deep breathing, grounding or mindfulness.

“It is normal for kids to repeat questions, and it is OK to respond to them again and again, because that’s how they learn,” Sahu said. “But if they are not able to enjoy things or are not able to participate in activities without being distracted by the whole coronavirus thing, that’s when you kind of know, ‘OK, this is getting a little out of hand, and I should seek some advice.’”

Children aren’t the only ones who are experiencing uncertainty and stress — it’s just as hard for a parent or caregiver, too.

Coping techniques can help children calm down Fran Rieken, licensed mental health practitioner, stresses the importance of practicing coping skills. “It’s really important to practice (coping skills) when we’re calm and not worried,” Rieken said. “When we are worried, parents can prompt their children, ‘Hey, now would be a great time to practice some deep breathing,’ so they’re more likely and willing to do those skills, versus they’re freaking out and you’re trying to calm them down, it’s a lot more challenging.” Here are some of the things she teaches her clients. » Deep breathing. » Take a mindful walk. » Practice yoga. » Imagine your favorite place. » 5-4-3-2-1 grounding: Acknowledge five things you can see, four things you can touch, three things you can hear, two things you can smell and one thing you can taste. This technique helps bring the mind back to the present moment. » Practice progressive muscle relaxation: Tense a group of muscles as you breathe slowly in, and relax them as you breathe out. Start with your head — scrunch your forehead, nose and mouth — and move down until you reach your toes. » Take a shower or bath. » Take a drink of water.

“This is very different than what we’re used to — caregivers are supposed to be parents, supposed to be teachers, supposed to be counselor — parents are supposed to be basically everything,” Sahu said. “I want parents to take care of themselves, too. Even though you’re not able to meet in person, call your friends, call your family members, call everyone to see how they’re doing. Making and maintaining that connection is really important.”

A lot of the advice for children also applies to parents — so no “do as I say, not as I do.”

“Taking care of yourself — making sure you get sleep” is essential, as well as managing stress in healthy ways, Rieken said. She’s noticed “an increase in consumption of alcohol that’s impacting their children as well, when (parents are) not as attentive to their children.”

Above all, both mental health professionals stressed being honest.

“Just be honest, truthful, and don’t dismiss their questions and anxieties. We are all anxious,” Sahu said.