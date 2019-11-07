Great Plains Health was awarded an “A” safety grade in fall 2019 from the Leapfrog Group.
The national rating recognizes GPH’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.
The Leapfrog Group is a national leader in hospital quality performance assessment surveys.
“Patient safety is a top priority for Great Plains Health and this ‘A’ rating by one of the nation’s most trusted review organizations validates our commitment to providing the best and safest care to our patients,” said Barb Petersen, chief quality officer.
To determine hospital ratings, The Leapfrog Group graded more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals “A,” “B,” “C,” “D’’ or “F,” based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harm to patients in their care. The safety score uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and the results are free to the public, according to a press release.
“‘A’ hospitals show us their leadership is protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes genuine commitment at every level — from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors — and we congratulate the teams who have worked so hard to earn this A.”
“I am tremendously proud of our team and all of the work they have done to achieve this distinguished designation,” said Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea. “We are excited to share the progress we’ve made with our community. This designation demonstrates our commitment to providing a safe environment for the very best patient care.”
