Great Plains Health resumes elective surgeries

As Great Plains Health resumed elective surgeries on Monday, CEO Mel McNea and other hospital leaders outlined procedures to keep patients and staff safe.
“As we move and start to open up some of our service lines, we will continue to make sure we use that emphasis on safety we do all the time,” McNea said at a press conference.
“We have made adjustments to about everything within the organization,” McNea said, “from how furniture is set up to the cleaning, how you’ll be checked in, how you’ll be registered, the pre-testing you’ll go through to have elective procedure.”
Thorough cleaning will be done after each procedure to ensure the safety of all patients, McNea said.
Molly Freeze, lead patient registrar, outlined the process for patients coming in for a procedure.
“We’re asking that (patients) pre-register so there’s less time spent at the registration booth, so we can get you back to your procedure or testing quicker,” Freeze said.
Patients will be required to wear masks while registering and throughout the process leading up to the procedure. Freeze said furniture will be spaced 6 feet apart in waiting rooms to comply with safety measures.
“We ask that you only bring someone with you if it’s absolutely necessary,” Freeze said.
Shelly Allen of environmental services said her staff is “detailing” everything in the hospital, including light switches and more. The cafeteria will be open with tables set for proper social distancing.
Chief Operating Officer Ivan Mitchell said the hospital has two weeks’ worth of personal protective equipment on site and has had all of its employees tested for COVID-19.
“We will be testing every patient,” Mitchell said. “The patient must have a negative test before procedure is done.”
McNea said the hospital wants to ensure a very safe environment, not only for the patients but also for its employees.
“Some of the restrictions that have been placed on us as a society are really to help hospitals deal with the volumes of patients that were predicted or we could have experienced,” McNea said. “What the community of North Platte and west central Nebraska has done is amazing.” Because residents cooperated with “social isolation,” he said, overcrowding of the hospital and overtaxing of medical providers were avoided.
“So I really want to thank everybody,” he said.
McNea said opening the hospital for elective procedures could not have happened at a better time.
“This is Hospital Week, which is a celebration of hospitals and the work they do across the country,” McNea said, “for our employees, staff and patients.”
