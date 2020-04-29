During a press conference Wednesday, Great Plains Health workers shared their experiences of caring for COVID-19 patients.
Lincoln County currently has 23 cases of COVID-19, the most recent being a man in his 60s who was confirmed to have the disease this morning, according to the West Central District Health Department’s daily briefing. There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Lincoln County. The state of Nebraska has 3,3784 cases, and 68 deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services dashboard.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were five COVID-19 positive patients in the COVID-19 unit at GPH, with four of them on ventilators, according to Mel McNea, CEO of GPH.
“To date, we’ve had 22 COVID-19 patients at GPH: 12 discharged, two transferred and three deaths in the facility,” McNea said. It was later clarified that the third death was not a Lincoln County case. “It has been an immense emotional struggle for our staff as we see these individuals succumb to this dreaded virus. It has changed the healthcare system and how we practice healthcare. Rest assured, Great Plains Health has been prepared for this and has been preparing since January.”
Despite preparations, there has been constant change as the hospital works to keep up with research. The healthcare workers who spoke at the press conference made it clear that there wasn’t a cure all — it’s taking the effort of a team of doctors, nurses and specialists to treat the virus.
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Eduardo Freitas discussed the work that has contributed to developing treatment for patients.
“I’ve been working basically nonstop since the second of March. We’ve accomplished a lot in these past several weeks,” Freitas said. “At this time we’re participating in convalescent plasma treatment. We also are able on a case by case basis to offer different types of treatment for the patients, including hydroxychloroquine in some cases. Obviously, all of this, we’re still learning about these treatments. But this is an evolving topic and we’re learning as time goes and do it here in the hospital under a lot of monitoring. I think we’ve accomplished a lot and we will continue to learn.”
Convalescent plasma is a treatment where someone who has antibodies against the novel coronavirus gives blood, and the red blood cells are separated from the rest of it, leaving plasma with antibodies, according to the Mayo Clinic. The plasma is then given to someone who is dealing with an active COVID-19 infection. This treatment is thought to help them fight the infection and improve recovery, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Great Plains Health is now administering the test that determines whether someone has antibodies against the novel coronavirus disease, according to Cassie Penn, GPH laboratory director. Results take around 48 to 72 hours, Penn said.
“It will show that you’ve been exposed to the virus,” she said. “There’s not a lot we know right now about immunity, so for a person who may want to get tested, it may give them a peace of mind or” confirm whether an illness suffered earlier in the year was COVID-19.
As of yet, there have not been any convalescent plasma donors in the area, according to Penn.
“But there’s been a lot of interest in people wanting to check their antibodies, so if they end up being positive, I would definitely encourage people to reach out to the Red Cross and see if you could be a donor,” Penn said. “It’s a very effective treatment for the patients and there’s just not a lot of units (of plasma) out there.”
The time between requesting a unit of convalescent plasma and receiving it is currently about a week, Penn said.
Ventilators have also been used for patients, but it’s very different from what respiratory therapist Elisha Pueppka normally sees.
Whereas someone with respiratory distress like pneumonia or a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease may spend two or three days on a ventilator, COVID-19 patients spend two to three weeks on a ventilator.
“It’s truthfully something I have never seen before ... The patients start off sick, but it’s an immediate, hard and fast” decline, Pueppka said, that requires mechanical ventilation to sustain the patient’s life. “I’ve been a respiratory therapist for 25 years. I have never experienced anything like this. I’ve never seen a patient that gets that sick, that fast, (with an illness) that lasts for that long.”
This has lead them to try new treatments, like prone ventilation, where a patient lays on their stomach to allow for better oxygenation and ventilation. The respiratory therapy team sucessfully implemented this on Tuesday with the help of the nurses in the unit.
“This is a procedure that’s done in larger communities, in the metro areas, and this is the first time we’ve done it in North Platte, and I’m proud to say it’s a success,” Pueppka said.
However, treatment for patients isn’t limited to plasma and medication.
Nicki Tomlinson, a registered nurse who works in the COVID-19 unit, discussed some of the ways that the staff supports patients’ mental and emotional health.
“We’re able to connect to patients’ families; we have an iPad that we can use for Zoom or FaceTime,” Tomlinson said. “Even patients on ventilators, if they’re awake enough, they can see their family. And that helps them with their anxiety, and that helps their family with what they’re feeling being separated from them. I think that’s helped a lot.”
Tomlinson admits that while she feels safe with the precautions implemented and everything in place, there’s still a bit of fear over the situation. But the desire to help people overrides any trepidation.
“I’m still scared — I have a family at home, I’m worried about them — but I would never change what I’m doing right now, because holding those patients’ hands and being there for them when right now we’re the only people who can be there for them — it makes a huge difference in their lives and even in their families’ lives. (The nurses) have families tell us thank you, and we’re keeping them up to date and talking to them on the phone. That’s what we were born to do,” Tomlinson said. “I had a patient tell me yesterday that he loved me. He loved everybody here in North Platte, and he really thanked us from the bottom of his heart for everything we’d done for him. And that kind of brought me to tears a little bit.”
