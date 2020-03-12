Grinding to a halt: Games played to sparse crowds; schools suspending classes and activities

All North Platte Public Schools activities have been canceled through Monday because of the threat of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Great Plains Health has changed some policies in its facilities because of the virus.
Those decisions were announced Thursday after deliberation by a group led by Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of the West Central District Health Department in North Platte.
The task force includes the health department, Lincoln County Emergency Management, Great Plains Health, the North Platte Police and Fire Departments, the Mayor’s Office and others.
“It’s important to understand we’re at a phase now where it’s probably not if, it’s when (the coronavirus will spread here),” Vanderheiden said. “I think that we know that we probably, just like every other state that we’re seeing, (we will see it) spread. Right now at this moment in time we do not have any positive tests, but that does not mean the risk is not there.”
Late Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the 11th presumptive case of coronavirus in the state had been reported. That person, a man in his 50s from Cass County, recently returned to Nebraska from Minneapolis and was on the same connecting flight as the person who was Nebraska’s first case, according to a DHHS press release.
The plans to minimize the potential for the novel coronavirus to spread were outlined Thursday evening at a press conference at McKinley Education Center.
The North Platte Public School District made its determinations based on discussion with other members of the task force.
“I’d like to thank each of these folks for working with us today as we try to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at North Platte Public Schools,” said Tina Smith, director of communications for NPPS. “A message went out to our families a few minutes ago that we will be halting all activities following parent-teacher conferences through Monday.
“That will include some major events that I’m sure will cause some disappointment,” she said, including the high school musical, “West Side Story.”
That is just one activity that will be affected this weekend, Smith said.
“There was a dance scheduled at the high school this weekend that will be affected,” Smith said. “Monday’s district speech contests will be moved.”
She said the district is working with the Nebraska School Activities Association to make a decision on the speech contests.
The NPPS website at nppsd.org/vnews/display.v/sec/district%20news also offers information on COVID-19 as well as information on the district’s decisionmaking process concerning the coronavirus.
At Great Plains Health, outpatient and inpatient services are being affected.
“We updated our visitation policy temporarily during COVID-19,” said Megan McGown, GPH marketing manager. “(At) our outpatient clinics and services, we are not allowing visitors to accompany patients. We’re asking the patient to come alone unless, of course, the patient requires assistance.”
If the patient requires assistance, GPH is asking they bring only one symptom-free person to accompany them.
“That applies to all our clinics in the outpatient services like the lab, diagnostic imaging, anything,” McGown said. “We’re just trying to limit the number of people that are in the building.”
For inpatient services, GPH is restricting visitation to immediate family only.
At Thursday’s press conference, Vanderheiden also clarified how COVID-19 testing is being done.
“Locally what is happening is providers are doing swabs and that swab will then go to the Nebraska Public Health lab for testing,” said Vanderheiden, whose agency covers six counties.
Only collection of swabs is being done in North Platte, not the tests themselves, she said.
“We’re prepared,” Vanderheiden said. “This is something we have worked on for years and years and this is what we do on a daily basis as far as a disease investigation.”
She said the preparation for discussions on COVID-19 prevention began earlier, when the health department set up its Instant Command.
“It puts us into a different structure and a different mode, if you will, to where we adjust staff so we have staff working specifically on the COVID-19 virus,” she said, “while the health department is still running and doing the other things we need to do.”
The other entities were brought into the planning so decisions could be communicated as quickly as possible.
“That’s why it’s so important that (the task force) works collaboratively now so we can decrease that spread,” Vanderheiden said. “We want to make sure we make every effort that we possibly can with our partners to ensure that if we can decrease that risk, we will.”
