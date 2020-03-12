Grinding to a halt: Games played to sparse crowds; schools suspending classes and activities

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ FRIDAY TO 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ SATURDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 7 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ FRIDAY TO 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&