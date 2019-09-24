Groene speaks at Lincoln Co. Farm Bureau’s annual meeting

Sen. Mike Groene was the featured speaker at the Lincoln County Farm Bureau’s annual meeting Monday night.
He opened up to the Farm Bureau audience about issues that he was fighting for in the Legislature — the most important being property tax relief for agriculture.
“I’ve always said I’m not going to fund anything unless it is good policy,” Groene said. “I’m not a big fan of the property tax credit fund anymore.”
Groene said that the property tax credit fund is, in his mind, just throwing money at a problem. Groene has fought for restructuring how the state collects taxes, relieving the burden off property tax, and has sponsored legislation to revisit the school state aid formula as the chair of the Education Committee.
“Too long we’ve been nice, we have had broad shoulders and carried people on our backs. It’s time we say no more — we need our taxes reduced. We need the money going through our mains streets and our towns,” Groene said.
Much of state aid money goes to larger, eastern Nebraska schools, he said, and though North Platte sees 22% of its revenue from state aid, smaller school districts like Hershey and Sutherland receive little from the state under the current formula.
Groene also voiced his opposition to NCORPE, a water cooperative between four NRDs that the NRDs say is necessary to meet water pacts with Kansas. Twin Platte Natural Resources District has paid monies in lieu of taxes on the NCORPE property after the land was taken off of the tax rolls. Groene has argued that the NRD can sell the land, but retain the water rights, thus putting the land officially back on the tax rolls.
“I love NRDs — the purposes of it — but we are talking about a bureaucracy completely out of control,” Groene said.
In a handout at the meeting, Lincoln County Farm Bureau listed its top Legislative issues for the upcoming year, both nationally and statewide. Nationally, the Farm Bureau will focus on trade, ag profitability, expanding markets and education.
Statewide, the organization will lobby for tax structure and balance, tax increment financing, school financing and accounting principles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.