Could North Platte eventually move away from curbside service and collection bins for its recycling program and instead just have a centralized location for residents to drop off their plastics, paper and aluminum material in the city?
It was just one suggestion floated out in a hour-long discussion at First National Bank. Organized by Keep North Platte & Lincoln County Beautiful, a group of roughly 20 people, including some North Platte City Council members, fired off ideas to improve or streamline services as costs for recycling continue to increase while revenue declines.
The group plans to pick up discussions again in a few weeks with a another meeting tentatively set for Oct. 8.
“We need to get some ideas and answers on what is feasible in our community,” said Mona Anderson, the executive director of Keep North Platte & Lincoln County Beautiful. “We are just looking for ways to make (recycling) easier or better.”
Curbside pickup began in North Platte in 2011 with a single-stream collection method in which all recyclables are placed into one bin at each residence.
Layne Groseth, the director of the North Platte Public Service Department, said there are 8,700 residents who have pick-up garbage service in North Platte and about just under half of that amount have recycling bins as well.
Items are collected bi-weekly and averages 20 tons per month.
Certified Bailing Services bail the contents and ship it to First Star Fiber in Lincoln/Omaha where it is sorted and marketed.
China was a popular destination for recyclables in the country to go to and municipalities and the processors would split the proceeds. However, in early 2018, China implemented policies to restrict the recyclable materials into the country, which resulted in a glut in domestic markets.
Curbside is not the only area where there are recycling issues.
There are also seven drop-off sites scattered around North Platte for the collection of recyclables.
The total collection amounts to about 65 tons of cardboard and another 15-20 tons of plastic, aluminum and paper from the bins.
Materials are bailed and marketed by ABC Recycling in North Platte.
The firm, like other recycling facilities in the country, is dealing with the effects of a shrinking market for the collected goods.
“It goes up and down and this is the worst it has been in 25 years,” ABC Recycling owner Pamela Pacheco said of the cardboard market. “The good news is that it will always be recyclable, it is just whether the (paper) mills can get enough orders and process more.
“We are at a slow time in the economy where cardboard boxes are not as in demand as they have in the past,” Pacheco said. “Mills are taking in enough cardboard to fill orders, they are no longer stockpiling.”
She added that No. 1 and No. 2 plastics have the highest rebate amounts, but the number is about 50% less than it was just 18 months ago.
Anderson said the issues have resulted in other cities f have gone to alternative options like presorted drop-off sites for recycling or dual-stream curbside services and charging residents for services.
She added the challenge is to find the right fit for North Platte.
“I think the community has told us that they want to have recycling. They don’t want to see it go away,” Anderson said. “We have an obligation to the community to provide that service they have asked for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.