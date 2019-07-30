All six applicants for North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau grants were chosen to share $28,910 in county lodging tax funds for the most recent quarter, the bureau announced Monday.
The North Platte Area Sports Commission received the largest single grant of $3,000, which will help provide prize money for the Jan. 11-12 American Cornhole Organization Masters Series Major Tournament at the D&N Event Center.
The second-largest grant went to the Platte River Fitness Series, approved for $2,260 to pay for professional computer chip timing during the annual Chris Jarvis Autumn River Run on Oct. 6.
Runners in chip-timed events wear small, lightweight chips that identify them individually as they cross the finish line.
The Jarvis marathon, a certified Boston Marathon qualifier, is the October event’s headliner. A half-marathon and 5K run also are planned.
Other groups receiving Visitors Bureau funds this quarter for upcoming North Platte events are:
» Midwest Championship Fighting, approved for $2,000 in social media marketing funds for the MCF 18 mixed martial arts fights on Oct. 19.
» The North Platte Community Playhouse, which will receive $1,000 in social media promotion funds for its 2019-20 season of live productions. The playhouse’s grant application was its first, Visitors Bureau officials said.
» The Nebraska Country Music Foundation, which will get $500 apiece in promotion funds and event incentive funds for the 2019 Nebraska Country Music Festival. The Oct. 18-19 event will mark the event’s third edition in North Platte since relocating from Hastings.
» Top Tier MMA and Boxing, which will get $200 in social media marketing funds and $500 to offset other costs for the Top Tier Invitational Taekwondo Tournament on Oct. 5.
Applications for Visitors Bureau grants will be taken through Oct. 1 for events planned between January and March. For information, call 308-532-4729.