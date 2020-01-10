The Guardians of the Children Flat Rock Chapter’s chili cook-off is set for Feb. 1 at the D&N Event Center.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the event center, 501 E. Walker Road in North Platte. Set up will begin at 9 a.m. for the event that is in its sixth year.
A hundred dollars will be awarded for a first-place finish in the taster’s choice contest. Second place is a $75 payout and third place is $50. There is also a $50 award for the best decorated booth or table.
Each team is responsible for bringing a roaster, electrical cords, bowls and spoons. Cinnamon rolls and drinks will be sold at the event and teams can have additional side dishes at their tables as well.
The entry fee is $45 for teams that register by Jan. 24. The fee is $50 for registration at the door.
Entry forms and payment can be sent to Guardians of the Children-Flat Rock, PO Box 1633, North Platte, NE 69103. Make checks payable to Guardians of the Children-Flat Rock.
For more information, contact Blondie at 308-520-7888 or Beauty at 308-660-9108.
