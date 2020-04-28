Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation has awarded North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity a $1,050 grant for tools and equipment.
“Through this generous effort North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity was able to purchase a variety of tools and equipment to be used in the process of building houses,” Habitat Executive Director Dalene Skates said in a press release.
Habitat plans to build four more houses at its Buffalo Elementary School property in the 2020 Moving 4ward project. They are able to do this through continued donations and grants like this one.
“North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity thanks Mid Nebraska Community Foundation for their continued support,” Skates said.
