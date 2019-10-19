Happy just to dance with you at the Nebraska Country Stars Music Festival

A couple dances as Chrys Olson takes lead vocals on the Gene Olson Classic Country Band’s cover of Janis Joplin’s “Me and Bobby McGee” Friday night as part of the opening night of the Nebraska Country Stars Music Festival at the Ag Activity Center on the Lincoln Country Fairgrounds site. The festival continues Saturday with pre-show activities starting at 4 p.m. and music beginning at 6 p.m.

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

