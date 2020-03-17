Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of West Central District Health Department, reported there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district’s 6-county area as of Monday morning.
She updated the Lincoln County commissioners on what she calls an “ever-evolving” situation. The health department covers Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Thomas, Hooker and Arthur counties.
“Guidance is changing daily,” Vanderheiden said. “Guidance from this morning is that originally there was talk that there was not restriction from state to state. That is quickly changing given the number of cases we’re seeing.”
The Colorado Health Department recommended Sunday that anyone who has traveled to ski resorts self-quarantine for 14 days, she said.
“Quarantine means you’re not symptomatic and that you are keeping yourself at home for 14 days just to prevent the spread of (disease),” Vanderheiden said. “If someone is ill, we’re asking them to isolate for 14 days.”
Vanderheiden explained the difference between quarantine and isolation.
“Isolation is someone being tied to being symptomatic,” Vanderheiden said. “Quarantine is just simply saying you’ve been in an area that potentially is high risk and we want you to stay at home for 14 days just to decrease that risk of spread.”
She said locally the WCDHD is being asked for recommendations on such things as school closures and potential exposures.
“We set up what we call our joint information center,” Vanderheiden said. “Through that, we are getting information out to the public.”
The department’s website at wcdhd.org has a link to its communication center.
“When there is information there, you know the folks from each of (the Public Health Instant Command) entities are a part of that,” Vanderheiden said. “So whether it’s information coming from the health department, from the city, from hospitals, that information has been vetted and it’s a reliable source.”
Testing is being recommended only for people who have symptoms.
“Locally, providers, hospitals and so on are doing nasal swabs and the swabs are being sent to the Nebraska Public Health Lab for testing,” Vanderheiden said. “The turnaround time for results has been less than 24 hours.”
The commissioners also began discussion about issues concerning Eugene Avenue truck traffic. At the public hearing last week on the one- and six-year road plans, Mike Cook asked the board to consider options to reduce the use of the road by large trucks. Cook lives on Eugene.
On Monday, Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell offered three possible solutions: no trucks, load limits or local traffic only.
Commissioner Joe Hewgley brought up the point that the road comes under joint jurisdiction with the city of North Platte and that would require collaboration between the two entities as well as the residents.
The board directed O’Dell to contact the city and the homeowners along Eugene Avenue to get a feel for a workable solution for all involved. She said she will report back to the board when she has more information.
In other business:
» The board adopted a resolution authorizing the chairman to sign any necessary paperwork for establishment of the Nebraska Federal Investment Trust account for the Lincoln County treasurer.
» The board set the date of April 6 at 10 a.m. to receive bids for the Department of Roads 2020-01 overlay projects.
