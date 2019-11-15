The week of Nov. 18-22 is Quit Tobacco Week. It is devoted to encouraging people to think about quitting smoking or using other forms of tobacco or e-cigarettes.
Anyone who is ready to quit can get free help by calling the Nebraska Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669).
The Nebraska Quitline provides confidential counseling and is available 24 hours a day. For a limited time, the Quitline will give nicotine replacement therapy products to callers who qualify medically and complete a counseling session.
The Quitline is supported by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ Tobacco Free Nebraska Program.
There is also a free text service for teenagers and young adults who want help quitting e-cigarettes. It is available by texting “DITCH-JUUL” to 88709. The service is provided by Truth Initiative, a nonprofit public health organization.
Locally, Community Connections Tobacco Free Lincoln County provides information online at CommunityConnectionsLC.org/tflc.
