Here we goat: Youths show off hard work

There were goats galore at the Lincoln County Fair on Thursday afternoon.
The barn was full of bleating goats and sheep with dozens of young competitors anxiously wandering around, making sure their animals were ready for the upcoming showtimes.
The noise didn’t seem to bother Blake Bruns.
Bruns, 17, has been showing goats for the past eight years. He also shows sheep, pigs and steers. He’s won grand champion multiple times at the county fair and has been the division champion at the state fair before, too.
When Bruns was younger, his favorite part of showing was winning. But now that he’s older, he’s come to enjoy being able to mentor the younger competitors.
“When I show, people ask for advice so I like that part, I like helping people become better,” he said.
For this year’s goat show, Bruns had his goat, Glenn, by his side. He has been training Glenn since April.
“Most of the time, we’d go for a little warmup walk, and then we (would) bring him in the barn and then we stand him still for 15 to 20 minutes,” Bruns said.
According to Bruns, Glenn would go for another little walk before calling it a day.
A goat doesn’t wake up trained overnight. According to Bruns, goats tend to be a little slow, which means that a lot of time goes into working with them, amounting 50 or 60 hours of overall work.
“You have to make plans around your livestock, so you don’t get to spend time with friends as much, but we put our time into the goats and livestock,” Bruns said.
After spending so much time raising goats, Bruns said that he’s learned they have personalities the same way that people do.
“Some are stubborn, some are kind, it varies. (Glenn is) one of those who’s just mellow and in the middle,” Brun said.
Bruns will part ways with Glenn at the livestock sale on Monday. Though he struggled with saying goodbye to his animals when he was younger, it’s not as hard for him anymore. He looks forward to training new goats and livestock.
One of the awards that Bruns walked away with Thursday afternoon was a purple ribbon for senior showmanship, securing himself a spot at the state fair next month.
“A lot of people think it’s kind of easy to do but it’s a lot of hard work,” Bruns said.