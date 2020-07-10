HERSHEY — The Village of Hershey has never had a formal Chamber of Commerce in its 128-year history. That might soon change.
The 16 business owners and community members that gathered Thursday night for an information meeting at the Community Room in downtown Hershey, or watched it on a Zoom call, gave their support behind the measure.
The next step is for the village to reach out to the state’s Chamber of Commerce and find out what procedures and approval would be needed for the establishment of the organization.
Additional meetings in the village would follow once that information is obtained.
Renee Waters, the assistant deputy clerk for the Village of Hershey, told the group that a chamber would be an asset not only for local businesses but also just the growth and promotion of the bedroom community that has a population of around 650.
“There are benefits to having a chamber and No. 1 is that you can network with other businesses,” Waters said. “I feel that if we could get involved with (chambers in) Sutherland or North Platte and maybe there could be more collaboration or more things coming in.”
The roughly two-hour discussion also centered on improvements that could be made to Hershey — issues that the proposed chamber could potentially address.
Some of the members in attendance talked about the lack of a draw for traveler’s to Hershey’s downtown. The discussion centered on both a lack of a restaurant in the village and a viaduct that opened this past fall that bypasses the Main Street area.
One suggestion brought up was the implementation of a billboard either on Highway 30 or Interstate 80 that could gain the attention of travelers.
“We could put up one of those electric billboards out by the interstate somewhere and we could advertise our businesses and our town,” Waters told the crowd. “We can get out in front of the public a lot more, or have someone do social media to promote the businesses — just getting to know you as a business owner.”
Another suggestion was increasing the activities and events in the village. Hershey hosts a Fall Festival and a holiday celebration around Christmas.
Waters suggested the establishment of a Farmer’s Market to something as simple as a bounce house set up at a local park for children to enjoy on the weekends.
“If it is an opportunity to keep our businesses here and help grow this community that I’ll buy into it,” Waters told the crowd. “I’m willing to give anything a try. I don’t pretend to have all the answers. I think from a business perspective, your input is the most valuable. You live it and you know.
“Am I willing to collaborate? Absolutely,” Waters said. “Am I willing to help you in any way that I can? Absolutely. We just need to start doing things for this town and the people of this town.”
