Hershey takes 4th place, Chase County takes 5th in district play competition

Ravenna finished first at the C1-6 District Play Production competition at North Platte High School on Wednesday.
Gordon-Rushville took second with Bridgeport coming in third. Hershey and Chase County were fourth and fifth, respectively.
Seven teams competed for the opportunity to go to the state competition next week. Ravenna’s winning production was “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Gordon-Rushville performed “Aeternum Proliem;” Bridgeport, “Storm in the Barn;” Hershey, “Cinderella;” Chase County, “The Case of Alex Hansen;” Ainsworth, “War at Home;” and Southern Valley, “Butterfinger.”
Outstanding actors:
» Gordon-Rushville: Maddee Schmidt, Sierra Garrett, Elijah Jackson, Breanna Lovell, Aspen Rittgarn, Ival Jones-Hazledine, Evan Jones-Haledine, Juan De La Cruz.
» Ainsworth: Dakota Strutzman, Brandt Murphy, Aubree Rice, Cody Scott, Alyssa Erthum, Cody Kronhofman, Josie Ganser.
» Bridgeport: Olivia Freeze, Alexander Barnette, Sarah Lang, Trinity Flores, Karlie Deaver, Claire Linders, Leyla Vargas.
» Hershey: Addilyn Wilson, Samuel Mackley, Kinsley Ballentine, Emma Nelson, Brooke Bode, Avery Fischer, Varsha Huebner, Ambrosia Legg.
» Chase County: Jorja Dannar, Mercedes Peterson, Tegan Towns, Halle Fiedler, Nike Smith, Brayan Cazares-Enrique.
» Ravenna: Elijah Schroeder, Kooper Schirmer, Charles McCoy, Abraham Schroeder, Colby Van Winkle, Ryan Johnson, Karson Paitz.
» Southern Valley: Brooke Jorgenson, Ashlyn Brown, Madison Henderson.
The class C1 state finals are on Dec. 12 at the Johnny Carson Theater in Norfolk.
