The 2020 primary election saw two contested races for Lincoln County Commissioner, with incumbent Joe Hewgley winning District 1, 1,116 to 760 and Chris Bruns winning District 4, 721 to 344.
Jerry Woodruff ran unopposed in District 5. All results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Elections.
Hewgley, the incumbent in Dist. 1, has served on the board for 35 years. Irving Hiatt was running for public office for the first time.
“I’m very humbled and appreciative of the people that did vote,” Hewgley said. “I also would like to thank Mr. Hiatt. I think he ran a great campaign.
“I have a lot of respect for people that actually get up to the plate and take a swing.”
Hewgley said many people sit back and complain about government and how things are, but don’t make an effort to offer a change.
“So when somebody throws their hat in the ring you have to respect them and I do respect him doing that and wish him the best,” Hewgley said.
Hiatt said he challenged Hewgley and looked for a different outcome.
“I was just hoping things would go my way, but it didn’t so that’s the way it is,” Hiatt said. “He’s been there a long time and he’s hard to beat.”
Walter Johnson was appointed to his seat when Lincoln County voters chose to expand to five commissioners in December 2018.
Despite losing his seat on the board of commissioners, Johnson kept his sense of humor.
“Maybe I can get my road fixed now,” Johnson said with a laugh. “About all I can say is I wish (Bruns) the best. It’s the way it was meant to be.”
This was the first time Bruns ran for public office and he was excited about getting to work in January.
“Right now I’m extremely thrilled, excited,” Bruns said. “At the same time I’m very humbled by the amount of support that I’ve received from people helping and working with the campaign.
Bruns said he was appreciative of Election Commissioner Becky Rossell and her team for their work during these challenging times with COVID-19.
“I want to thank Walter Johnson for the service he’s done and that he still has left to do this year,” Bruns said. “I’m ready to get to work to improve our tax base and our infrastructure.
“I’ve got a lot to learn, but at the same time will get in there with my sleeves rolled up and work to get the job done right away.”
