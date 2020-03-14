Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ SATURDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 7 INCHES WITH THE HIGHEST TOTALS SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 20 ACROSS THE SANDHILLS AND SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, PANHANDLE, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&