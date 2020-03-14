Hidden Lakes Road will remain closed through the weekend, according to the Lincoln County Roads Department.
“With the extensive dirt work that we have been doing on Hidden Lakes Road, and the forecast of rain and snow for the next two days, we find it in the best interest for the residents of the Hidden Lakes area to keep Hidden Lakes Road closed through the weekend,” a press release from the department reads. “We will reevaluate the conditions of the road on Monday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.