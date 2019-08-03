Two often-postponed but unrelated cases involving 2017 deaths in Keith County were continued once more this week.
District Judge Michael Piccolo of North Platte agreed Monday to delay a jury trial from next week to Oct. 15 for Jeser I. Cisneros-Hernandez, 24, of Liberal, Kansas.
Cisernos-Hernandez faces four counts of felony motor vehicle homicide and two lesser counts in connection with a July 1, 2017, collision that killed four Iowa motorcycle riders north of Ogallala.
Authorities say Cisneros-Hernandez was driving east on U.S. Highway 26 when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a pair of motorcycles.
Killed were Sheila Matheny, 54, and James Matheny, 61, both of Bedford, Iowa, and Michael Weese, 58, and Jerolyn Weese, 59, both of Council Bluffs.
This week’s delay in Cisneros-Hernandez’s trial is the third since the Kansas man pleaded not guilty in October 2017. He remains free on 10% of $50,000 bail.
In a separate ruling Wednesday, Piccolo set a new hearing date for Sept. 6 for a 17-year-old Denver boy accused of fatally stabbing 25-year-old John Fratis of Ogallala on March 28, 2017.
Amadeus L. Leroux faces felony counts of second-degree murder, second-degree assault and manslaughter of Fratis, using a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possessing a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.
Leroux, who will turn 18 two days after his next scheduled court date, lost a motion to transfer his case to juvenile court in a Nebraska Court of Appeals ruling in July 2018.
He also was scheduled for a jury trial next week until Keith County Attorney Randy Fair on July 5 raised the number of counts against him from two to five.
No new trial date has been set for Leroux, who pleaded not guilty July 12 to the revised list of charges. He remains free on 10% of $1 million bail.