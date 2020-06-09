The combination of cold air that circulated from the Rockies and near record-high temperatures in the 90s resulted in a storm system that produced damaging high winds and hail and caused power outages to thousands of customers in the area over the weekend.
“Basically when this happens, things go real loose,” said Cliff Cole, the senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in North Platte. “You had over-the-top weather conditions and (the skies) became a meteorological battlegrounds.”
Strong wind gusts throughout the weekend included a blast measured at 70 miles per hour just outside Valentine and one at 65 mph near Arthur.
Imperial and Broken Bow had area peak wind gusts at 61 and 60 mph on Sunday, and North Platte was measured as high as 59 mph.
“You know you are in trouble when you have south winds that are so strong they are breaking tree limbs,” Cole said.
The winds not only snapped limbs or toppled trees but also damaged some buildings, including the siding of an apartment complex in North Platte.
The North Platte Municipal Light & Water Department said in a media release Monday that roughly 4,000 residential, business and commercial customers, both inside and outside the city limits, lost power at some point over the weekend.
The release stated that the outages were caused by damaged trees and limbs falling on electrical distribution lines. Power was restored within three to four hours, according to the release.
High winds were not the only issue over the weekend.
Cole said the storm also produced hail, some reported as large as a tennis ball just north of Cody on Sunday.
Cole said severe thunderstorms were forecast late Monday afternoon and overnight. A flood watch for the area remains in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
He added that high winds are expected Tuesday in northern Nebraska as well.
“This (system) is providing severe weather for four days, which is very rare,” Cole said.
After that, the weather should be quiet for the rest of the week, according to Cole. However, he said, another system could follow next week as a patch of hot air generated from the southwestern United States is expect to push across the Rockies and continue across the plains.
“It looks like we will get another (system),” Cole said, “but it probably won’t be as bad as the one we just experienced.”
