Paulsen Inc. will begin work on U.S. Highway 30 between Maxwell and Brady on April 1, weather permitting.
The Cozad-based company has the $6,035,196 contract, which includes grading, concrete repair, concrete overlay, asphalt milling, asphalt surfacing and seeding. Traffic will be maintained with a 12-foot width restriction, and lane closures for the duration of the project are expected.
A future detour of Highway 30 is anticipated to begin June 1 and end Oct. 16 for rural concrete overlay. Further detour information will be provided prior to the detour. Anticipated completion is November 2020.
