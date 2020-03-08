Update, 10:30 a.m. March 9:
North Platte Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeff Hankla said firefighters were pulled off the line about 3 a.m. Monday after rain moved in, alleviating the danger of surface reignition of Sunday's grass fire.
He said local fire crews returned to the area about 8 a.m. to start cutting down and dousing smoldering trees in windbreaks.
The grass fire started just after 3 p.m. Sunday in an open field near the east end of the Hillcrest subdivision. No definitive cause could be determined, Hankla said.
About 2,000 acres were burned in Sunday's fire, but no structures were lost, he added.
Update, 8:40 p.m. March 8:
Crews from multiple area fire departments fought a large grass fire Sunday afternoon near Hall School and Twin Lakes roads north of North Platte.
The fire started just east of the Hillcrest subdivision about 4 p.m. and spread south and east, making it as far as Airport Road, said Battalion Chief Jeff Hankla of the North Platte Fire Department.
Crews from North Platte, Stapleton, Tryon, Arnold, Hershey, Sutherland, Maxwell and Brady responded to the fire. A plane out of Broken Bow made one water dump as well, Hankla said.
Hankla was not certain whether any structures were damaged or lost, but he said he knew of two houses saved by fire crews.
The fire was all but out around 6 p.m., Hankla said, but crews were doing mop-up duty and likely would be at the scene until late Sunday night.
The Red Cross set up at Legacy Gymnastics (at the former Hall School) to assist residents. The Salvation Army fed first responders and firefighters at that location as well.
---------------------
Original story:
Crews from multiple area fire departments are fighting a large grass fire near Hall School and Twin Lakes roads north of North Platte.
According to scanner reports, an airplane also was called to battle the fire Sunday afternoon.
The fire was threatening homes in the Hillcrest area. The Red Cross is set up at Legacy Gymnastics (at the former Hall School) to assist residents displaced by the fire. The Salvation Army also was headed to that location.
This photo was taken from the KOOQ tower pulloff on U.S. 83 just north of Hall School Road.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.