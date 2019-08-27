Area residents will get a chance to witness the biggest military convoy in a century pass through the area this week.
The classic and modern military vehicles will travel through North Platte as part of the retracing of a historic transcontinental trip. It is one of the stops on the 100th Anniversary Convoy — a retracing of a trip spearheaded by the U.S. Army in 1919 that followed the Lincoln Highway from the East to West coasts.
The convoy will head from Grand Island on Wednesday morning and is expected to arrive in North Platte about 6 p.m. at the American Legion/VFW on East Fourth Street. The tour will continue Thursday with a morning stop in Paxton.
The local visit is the 19th stop on the tour, which is spearheaded by the Military Vehicle Preservation Association and began Aug. 11 in Washington, D.C. The convoy, which joined the Lincoln Highway in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, is scheduled to end in the San Francisco Bay area Sept. 15.
The 37-stop journey stretches through 11 states and approximately 3,200 miles. It is following the original highway route as close as possible. The convoy has military vehicles from the World War I era to current models. The roster includes cargo trucks, Harley-Davidson WLA motorcycles, staff cars, jeeps and later-model M913 cargo trucks.
The MVPA has stated that more than 50 military vehicles are expected to complete the entire journey, and at least another 50 will join the convoy for at least a portion of the trip.
The Army launched the inaugural coast-to-coast convoy from the White House in July 1919 and followed the Lincoln Highway with a few objectives in mind. The Army wanted to put the equipment through a grueling trial and also study how the varying road conditions affected the vehicles.
It was also viewed as a way to demonstrate the need for good roads in the country and as both a transcontinental recruitment drive for the Army. It was also a way to say thanks to the people on each stop along the way for their support of the military during World War I.
The convoy consisted of 81 Army vehicles with 258 enlisted personnel and 37 officers — including Lt. Col. Dwight D. Eisenhower.
The tour, which averaged 59 miles per day and six miles per hour, reached Lincoln Park in San Francisco on Sept. 6, 1919.