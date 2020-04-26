For the first 30 years of North Platte’s history, quarantines were applied to livestock. Not humans.
Not until 1897 did the City Council create North Platte’s first Board of Health and empower it to forbid a home’s residents to leave if one had an infectious disease.
For 50 years afterward, colored placards would sprout on homes plagued by smallpox, scarlet fever, diphtheria or polio.
And even before Spanish influenza joined that list in 1918, people were coping with quarantines — and sometimes refusing to follow them — in ways repeated a century later in America’s struggle with COVID-19.
Ancient, yet new
Though medical knowledge has advanced by leaps and bounds since the 1800s, the novel coronavirus shows humans can’t stop deadly new infectious diseases from emerging.
Quarantines, named after an Italian phrase meaning “40 days,” remain the prime strategy to slow their fatal march.
A search of the North Platte Genealogical Society’s early newspaper database found no surviving local references to quarantines before the city’s first Board of Health ordinance of July 20, 1897.
Passed six years after the state establishd its own board, the ordinance designated four Board of Health members — the mayor, council president, police chief and city physician.
It was empowered “to establish quarantine to prevent the introduction and spread of contagious diseases in the city of North Platte,” require residents “to report any case of infectious and contagious disease known to them” and to provide “penalties for the violation thereof.”
The ordinance, amended in 1921 to add a fifth at-large member, generally remains in force as Section 33.04 of the city’s Code of Ordinances. The board itself is inactive.
When the City Council this month assigned enforcement of city health regulations to the West Central District Health Department, it did so through a one-year agreement rather than an ordinance.
Prevention by placard
A 1901 amendment to the ordinance enabled three of the four Board of Health members to impose a quarantine zone — which could stretch up to 5 miles beyond city limits — by proclamation in a local newspaper.
Those “in charge of any house in which any person is sick of pestilential disease” were required to “placard such house” with a notice “sufficient to inform people nearby of the existence of such disease.”
Nebraska’s 1918 health regulations tell more about how quarantines were applied:
» They could be applied to single-family homes, hotels, rooming houses and apartment houses, though they could be limited to individual apartments if “each apartment has a separate exit.”
However, “if those in other apartments in the building are not obeying the quarantine, the entire building shall then be placed under quarantine.”
» Five triggering diseases were listed: smallpox, diphtheria, scarlet fever, spinal meningitis and polio. Influenza was quickly added as the 1918 pandemic spread.
» Attending physicians and nurses had to be covered from head to toe. After leaving a quarantined house, their “mouth, nose and hands must be washed and gown wrapped in a cloth or paper, and as soon thereafter as is possible the gown must be sterilized by boiling.”
» The Board of Health would decide when to lift a quarantine, with fumigation ordered afterward as necessary.
Echoes from the past
From 1909 into the 1940s, local newspapers ran brief notices when a house was quarantined and again when it was freed.
Pre-1918 North Platte quarantines typically reflected outbreaks of diphtheria, scarlet fever or — most frustratingly — smallpox.
Though a smallpox vaccine had existed since just before 1800, North Platte authorities were begging residents to use it when smallpox began spreading in October 1917.
It sprang from Lincoln Elementary School, north of the Union Pacific tracks. Thirty-six houses were quarantined within a few days.
City officials, who had barred children under 16 from public places during a spring 1916 diphtheria outbreak, urged widespread smallpox vaccinations.
“The Board of Education is informed that it has the power to require compulsory vaccinations of all pupils and teachers,” read a notice in the Nov. 8 Telegraph. “This step it hesitates to take until all other means have been used to stop the contagion.”
The notice’s language hinted at community reluctance, likely reflecting a belief that smallpox vaccines could cause the disease.
“A sore arm for a few days will more than make up for the loss of time in quarantine and the loathsomeness of the disease,” the notice said.
Still people resisted. Five days later, with nearly 100 smallpox cases recorded over two months, the Semi-Weekly Tribune carried a warning of possible drastic steps that would prove necessary in 1918 — and 2020.
“The highly contagious nature of smallpox, together with the mild symptoms, makes a quarantine of all cases practically impossible,” nine doctors wrote Nov. 13.
“To prohibit public meetings would close all schools, churches, parties and amusements for a period of six to eight weeks to be of any value at all. This would also practically suspend all business, which would be a hardship on the community as a whole.”
One Carl Scott was charged in court, the Tribune said Nov. 23, for failing “to report to the city physician the fact that he had smallpox, though for a week he was cognizant of the fact that he had the disease.”
If people broke quarantine, it added, “we will have an epidemic that will sweep the city, close schools, churches and places of amusement and bring disaster to our business interests.”
A Dec. 7 Board of Health notice said one person had been convicted and three others were awaiting trial for failing to report smallpox before the police found it was in their homes.
“Whenever, upon investigation, this department finds smallpox in a house (that is) not quarantined, a warrant will be issued for the arrest of the head of the family,” the notice read. “Cases that report themselves will not be arrested.”
A grim experience
Such accounts were notably absent a year later as Spanish flu killed 200 to 250 in Lincoln County, as many as 7,500 in Nebraska, 675,000 nationwide and at least 50 million worldwide.
North Platte had a 19-bed hospital on the second floor of the Morsch-Klenk Building at 508 N. Locust St. (later Jeffers). City Physician Dr. Josiah Redfield and his partners moved it there in 1915 from its original 1910 location at Eighth and Locust.
The city’s brand-new fire station also was pressed into temporary hospital service soon after the Board of Health banned all public gatherings on Oct. 7, 1918.
That ban lasted six weeks, with two shorter bans following before year’s end. Some North Platte businesses lost half their trade during that time, the Tribune reported.
But individual homes were quarantined throughout, with more than 100 flu cases reported and 35 homes placarded during the flu’s third and last wave in March 1919.
North Platte’s newspapers and local histories offer little about what people under quarantine experienced. But Nebraska’s 1918 health regulations listed conditions their 2020 “self-quarantine” counterparts might identify with.
» Besides those infected, people could be confined “who have been in association” with a listed disease or came within 30 feet of a placarded house or its occupants.
» Once a house was placarded, only “the attending physician and nurse” could enter and leave. But if they were treating smallpox and hadn’t been vaccinated within six years, they had to stay, too.
» “The family must keep upon the premises and send no articles away,” and anyone bringing “provisions and other necessities” had to leave them at least 30 feet away.
“The party leaving the articles must not delay his departure,” the regulations said.
» “The head of the family or breadwinner” could be allowed out once after being disinfected and giving the public “as much protection as possible.” But he couldn’t return without Board of Health permission.
Signs of the times
A year after the flu pandemic, the “other” infectious diseases, joined by polio, resumed their place as the chief causes of local quarantines.
Quarantines would remain common until after World War II. One new vaccine after another let them fade into history — until this spring of 2020.
A century ago, longtime Tribune owner Wilson Tout wrote a column that reflects the dread of quarantine just two years after the horror of 1918-19.
He was “talking to a man about being sick, and he asked us why some people object to having a quarantine sign nailed to the front of their house,” he wrote on Oct. 5, 1920.
Haunted by the thought, Tout visited one Ed Davis, who was talking with another man who lived on West Sixth Street.
Davis “asked us what the signs were like, and we told him they were bright colored squares of pasteboard with the name of the disease on them in big black letters.”
The Sixth Street man “said they were different colors so people could have them to suit their taste,” but Tout replied that he “had seen a red card on a blue house and certainly anyone with a taste for a blue house would not want a red card or else they would have had a red house.”
When Tout said his family had been sick but the city “didn’t put a sign on our house,” Davis retorted “that we were probably so clean at our house that we didn’t have any germs with our sickness.
“And we said that was satisfactory, and so we got our hat and went. And now we know.”
