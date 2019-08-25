Home court for 12-time champ

Pitchers from across the state gathered at Cody Park’s Horseshoe complex for the the annual Nebraska State Horseshoe Tournament on Saturday.
Competitors in five divisions worked their way through the tournament with the goal of capturing a state title at the forefront of their efforts. Marcus Thomsen of North Platte has experienced winning a men’s championship 12 times and hopes to bring home his 13th title this weekend. He began throwing at age 7, 29 years ago.
In one of his first matches of the day on Saturday, Thomsen defeated his brother Joe for family bragging rights, at least for now.
“It has been six years since North Platte hosted the tournament,” Thomsen said. “It rotates throughout the state and it’s nice to have it on the home courts.”
Thomsen said North Platte has some of the nicest courts in the state and the most courts in the state located in one spot.
On Saturday, in the championship class, the pitchers play a 12-man, round robin with the first to 40 points declared the winner of each match.
“In the men’s division, everybody plays from 40 feet,” Thomsen said. “We will play six games (Saturday) and five
games (Sunday).”
All the other classes are six-man round robins and they play to 40 shoes. The juniors and seniors will play this morning.
Play is scored by either getting a ringer or throwing a shoe closer to the pin than your opponent.
“Each shoe, if you get a ringer, it’s three points,” Thomsen said. “If one player gets two ringers and his competitor gets one, the player with two ringers gets three points because the other two ringers cancel each other out.”
For other points — anything within six inches — whoever is closer gets one point.
“Anything that doesn’t hit in the clay is a dead shoe,” Thomsen said.
The pitcher must let go of the horseshoe before he crosses the foul line.
One competitor said most pitchers like the clay pits better than the others. Some are sand or gravel, as well as other types of surfaces.
Competition begins at 8 a.m. this morning. The pits are located on the northeast side of Cody Park with plenty of room for parking and spectators.