Home owners, festival organizers prepare for annual Carousel of Homes and Festival of Trees

Carrie and Eric Lienemann tap her family’s multigenerational love for antiques and Christmas in decorating their home at 401 S. Baytree Ave. The Lienemanns, part of the North Platte Community Playhouse Guild’s 2019 Carousel of Homes, say the Santa Claus head hanging next to Carrie plays the role of a wizard the rest of the year. Carrie credits her mother, Jody Fleck, and her grandmother, the late Barbara Rector, for her decorating preferences.