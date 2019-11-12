Honoring their sacrifice: Various ceremonies around Lincoln County honor veterans

Bitterly cold though it was, organizers of North Platte’s Veterans Day observances were determined to hold their main ceremony at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial.
They were rewarded by more than 60 people who bundled up and endured a 4-above-zero wind chill for the 40-minute event Monday afternoon at the memorial at Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 83.
“We made a decision this morning, after the parade was canceled, that no matter what the weather was going to be like, we would still have our 20th Century Veterans Memorial speech,” master of ceremonies Kevin Kennedy told the chilled crowd.
About two dozen people were inside and warm when American Legion Post 163 — celebrating the centennials of its national organization and the first Armistice Day observance in 1919 — held its 11 a.m. ceremony in its hall.
That hour marked the local time in France when World War I ended on Nov. 11, 1918, “the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.” The American Legion was founded by U.S. service members in Paris on March 15, 1919.
Community Veterans Day organizers canceled North Platte’s annual parade about 7 a.m., after a bitterly cold Arctic front swept in overnight as scheduled.
It left behind about 0.7 inches of snow and dropped the air temperatures to 10 degrees above zero, with the wind chill bottoming out at 8 below, according to the National Weather Service office at the North Platte Regional Airport.
Persistent 17 mph northerly winds Monday afternoon persuaded 20th Century Veterans Memorial guest speaker Pete Volz to cut his talk “down to 2.5 minutes,” he told his audience.
Volz, a North Platte insurance agent, retired as a U.S. Air Force captain in 1993 after serving as a B-52 navigator and bombardier. His career, which began with an ROTC commission through Colorado State University, included service in the 1991 Persian Gulf War.
He recounted Armistice Day’s Great War origins and its 1954 renaming to cover all veterans, noting that all who have served since the American Revolution “were ordinary people until they heard the call of duty and answered it.”
“They left their families, their homes and their lives, not for recognition or fame or even the honor that we bestow upon them today,” he added. “They fought to protect our country and to maintain our way of life.”
The “War on Terror” conflicts after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, have shown “how truly unique the American way of life is,” Volz said. Without those who have fought them, “we would be living in constant fear or simply without freedom.”
The afternoon ceremony also featured awards of “Quilts of Valor” to seven local veterans. Assembled by loved ones, friends or volunteers, the quilts are among 234,519 awarded nationally to U.S. active-duty or retired veterans since 2003, according to the Quilts of Valor Foundation website.
Veterans receiving Quilts of Valor Monday are:
» Bruce DeVino (U.S. Navy, 1971-75).
» John Phillips (U.S. Army, 1971-72).
» Curt McGahan (U.S. Navy, 1967-87).
» Michael Connell (U.S. Army and Nebraska Army National Guard, 1967-72).
» Don Lucas (U.S. Air Force, 1966-70).
» Howard Gebhart (U.S. Navy, 1943-46).
» Don Piper (U.S. Air Force, 1954-74).
During the morning’s Legion ceremony, Korean War veteran Gene Stadler of North Platte emphasized the universal respect America’s veterans of all eras have earned and deserve.
He began a four-year Air Force career in 1952 and soon found himself in South Korea, where he was part of a ground team supporting B-26 bomber crews. After the July 1953 armistice, he served at a North Dakota air base.
“We all ended up, as we left Korea, proud that we had been there,” Stadler said. “We hadn’t shot a gun, we hadn’t fought some Chinese soldier. We hadn’t done that. All we’d done was be an administrative groundwork personnel (team) to help the Air Force do what needed to be done.”
The North Platte Honor Guard fired a ceremonial salute outside the Legion Hall as the morning ceremony ended. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1504, next door to the east, hosted its annual Veterans Day bean feed afterward.
