Hooker County

UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET

Donald J. Trump (R) 247

Bill Weld (R) 8

Joe Biden (D) 28

Tulsi Gabbard (D) 0

Bernie Sanders (D) 6

Elizabeth Warren (D) 3

Max Abramson (L) 0

Dan Behrman (L) 0

Lincoln Chafee (L) 0

Jacob Hornberger (L) 0

Jo Jorgensen (L) 0

Adam Kokesh (L) 0

SENATORIAL TICKET

United States Senator

Ben Sasse (R) 173

Matt Innis (R) 85

Dennis Frank Macek (D) 0

Chris Janicek (D) 12

Larry Marvin (D) 10

Angie Philips (D) 8

Alisha Shelton (D) 2

Daniel M. Wik (D) 0

Andy Stock (D) 0

Gene Sladek (L) 0

CONGRESSIONAL TICKET

Representative in Congress—District 3

Larry Lee Scott Bolinger (R) 10

Adrian Smith (R) 224

William Elfgren (R) 3

Justin Moran (R) 5

Arron Kowalski (R) 7

Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 30

Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 0

STATE TICKET

Legislature

District 43

Tom Brewer 153

Tanya Storer 147

HOSPITAL TICKET

Mullen Hospital District

Jill Buchfinck 253

Eva K. Crawford 261

Nikki Gracey 277

