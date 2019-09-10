LINCOLN — Monday was the first day of adjusted hours for some driver licensing offices around the state.
Hours are changing temporarily at some offices operated by the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles to facilitate driver license examiner training.
Five-day-a-week offices in Kearney, North Platte and Lexington are among those that will remain open. A list of offices where hours are changing temporarily can be found at dmv.nebraska.gov/locations/closings.
Sara O’Rourke, administrator of the Driver Licensing Services Division, said normal service will resume Sept. 30.
