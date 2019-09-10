Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NORTH PLATTE HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * VISIBILITIES... AS LOW AS ONE-QUARTER MILE IN AREAS, ESPECIALLY THE RIVER VALLEYS. * TIMING... THROUGH MID-MORNING TUESDAY. * IMPACTS... PREPARE FOR RAPIDLY CHANGING VISIBILITY OVER SHORT DISTANCES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&