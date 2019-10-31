House fire quickly contained on Third Street

A house fire west of downtown North Platte late Wednesday afternoon gave city firefighters one of their first major workouts of the new cold-weather season.
Smoke was pouring out of both floors of a two-story house at 408 W. Third St. when fire trucks pulled up about 5 p.m., Battalion Chief Jeff Henkla said.
Firefighters soon zeroed in on the fire’s main location in the walls of the upper floor in the house’s southeast corner, he said.
“It’s an older structure, so it’s all lathe and plaster on the inside” of the walls, Henkla said. “It’s harder to get at.”
The home’s occupant and two pets, a dog and a cat, had all escaped the house when firefighters arrived, he said.
Thick hoses were run down the middle of West Third, which was temporarily blocked off between Willow and Ash streets.
Some firefighters raised a ladder on one side of the house before running thinner hoses to the back yard for their main assault.
Others went through both floors and removed a couple of sofas through a recessed door off the front porch.
Henkla said his units had the fire under control in about 20 minutes, though they attacked hot spots for some time afterward.
