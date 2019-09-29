How I-80’s ‘rolling closure’ model works

Here’s how Nebraska’s current “rolling closure” model works when heavy or wind-driven snow in Wyoming shuts down Interstate 80 at the Nebraska line, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s 2017 “integrated corridor management” proposal to the Federal Highway Administration.
» The department’s District 5 office in Scottsbluff, which serves the Panhandle, contacts the NDOT Statewide Operations Center in Lincoln.
» The Lincoln center posts a notice of I-80’s closure at the Nebraska-Wyoming line on the interstate’s overhead message signs and the Nebraska 511 website (511.nebraska.gov) and smartphone app.
» The closure first affects Kimball (Exit 20), which has limited motel rooms at the I-80 interchange and in town.
» NDOT usually moves the closure “in a very short time frame” to the more extensive travel facilities at Sidney (Exit 59).
» When Sidney officials indicate their motels and truck stops are nearly full, NDOT next closes the I-80/I-76 junction (Exit 102), where the respective freeways to Cheyenne and Denver meet west of Big Springs.
Trucks also can be parked in an open area below the I-80/U.S. 138 interchange (Exit 101), a mile north of the junction with I-76.
» As motorists begin to fill up the motels and truck parking at the main Big Springs exit (Exit 107), NDOT’s overhead message signs are telling travelers as far east as Grand Island (Exit 312) that I-80 is closed 200 miles ahead.
» If I-80 in Wyoming hasn’t reopened “after an additional period of time,” NDOT moves the closure to Ogallala (Exit 126) and its restaurants, “several large hotels and motels” and two truck stops.
» Finally, I-80 will be closed at North Platte (Exits 177 and 179) — the region’s most extensive refuge for truckers and travelers — “when the mountain passes in Wyoming have been thoroughly pounded and (are) several hours away from opening.”
By this point, I-80’s overhead message boards have notified motorists of the North Platte closure as far east as Lincoln (Exits 395-408) and on-ramp gates have been closed at every interchange from North Platte to the Wyoming line.
“On average, this scenario occurs from five to six times every winter,” the NDOT document says, disrupting I-80 traffic that averages 22,000 vehicles a day — 14,000 of them trucks — at North Platte.
Similar “rolling closure” strategies are employed in either direction when major snowstorms strike I-80 in central or eastern Nebraska, said Gary Thayer, NDOT’s District 6 engineer in North Platte.
To read the entire document, including NDOT’s envisioned technology upgrades in tandem with Wyoming and Utah, visit ops.fhwa.dot.gov/fastact/atcmtd/2017/applications/nebraska/project.htm.
