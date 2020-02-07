LINCOLN — Hudson Lake in Cherry County has reopened to ice fishing.
Hudson Lake, which is about 24 miles southwest of Valentine, is available for public recreation through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Open Fields and Waters Program. The lake is open to ice fishing until March 1, according to a press release from Game and Parks.
Hudson Lake had been temporarily closed because of weather-related deteriorating road conditions.
