LINCOLN — Four North Platte historical and fine-arts nonprofits have received federal grants through Humanities Nebraska to help replace income lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three other cultural groups in west central Nebraska also were among 73 statewide receiving a combined $429,217 from the CARES Act, which Congress approved in March.
The awards are meant for “general operating support” of cultural nonprofits so they can continue humanities activities during the coronavirus crisis, said Humanities Nebraska Executive Director Chris Sommerich.
“I have spoken to a number of these organizations, and they have all expressed how crucial this funding is to survive this time of social distancing,” Sommerich said in a press release.
“The humanities are vital to maintaining human connections, curiosity and interpersonal communication that vastly improves quality of life, even when we are not able to move about the state as we normally would.”
North Platte nonprofits receiving CARES Act grants as of Monday are the Lincoln County Historical Society ($10,000), the Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center ($5,000), the Prairie Arts Center ($5,000) and the North Platte Community Playhouse ($2,500).
Other regional awards have gone to the Custer County Historical Society in Broken Bow ($4,850), the Heartland Military Museum in Lexington ($6,510) and Friends of the Kenfield Gallery in Ogallala ($3,500).
