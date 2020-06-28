A grand opening ceremony for an Ideal Protein clinic is scheduled for 3 p.m. July 16 at the Westfield Plaza
Adair Reese, the reigning Mrs. Nebraska, will be the guest of honor.
The clinic, at 1811 West A St., is the second Ideal Protein location in the state. North Platte native Terri Krolikowski, the owner and health coach of Ideal Health LLC, also operates a clinic in Lincoln, where she resides.
This is the second time an Ideal Protein weight loss center has been established in North Platte. The initial clinic closed in March, but Krolikowski was approached by a client. After researching the situation, Krolikowski, who won the Mrs. Nebraska title in 1988, felt encouraged to reopen the clinic, according to a media release.
Krolikowski’s background includes more than 30 years’ experience in career and management consultation in health care and education.
She became a health coach in 2012 and a clinic owner five years later.
As a heart health and wellness advocate, healthy eating has been a key element of Krolikowski’s message and use of the Ideal Protein diet, according to the media release.
The Ideal Protein ketogenic diet was developed 25 years ago by Tran Tien Chanh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.