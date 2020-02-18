Highlights of LB 974 property tax relief if Revenue Committee amendment adopted:
» Per-student “foundation aid” would be restored to Nebraska’s state school aid formula for the first time since 1990.
» “Equalization aid” for districts with more “needs” than “resources” would continue.
» Foundation aid and other property tax relief efforts would be funded by applying expected surpluses in state income tax and sales tax revenues.
» Foundation aid would be set at 5% of net state tax collections in the 2020-21 school year, rising to 10% in 2021-22 and 15% in 2022-23.
»School districts’ current 2.23% rebate of state income tax collections within their boundaries would be replaced with the new foundation aid.
In addition to foundation aid, the following fiscal changes (among others) would be made over three years:
First year (2020-21)
» Foundation aid would begin at 5% of net state tax collections (estimated at $703.13 per student).
» Taxable property values would be lowered from 100% to 95% for residential and commercial properties and from 75% to 65% for farm and ranch land.
» The state lid on school district building funds would be lowered from 14 cents to 6 cents per $100 of taxable value. A district could charge up to 14 cents per $100 if a majority of its voters approve.
» School districts whose patrons already have approved an override of state school tax lids would receive a five-year exception to make up for revenue lost by legislative changes in taxable values.
» Districts with a combined general and building fund tax rate of $1.05 per $100 or more would receive “transition aid” for three years.
Second year (2021-22)
» Foundation aid would rise to 10% of net state tax collections, equaling about $1,406.26 per student.
» Taxable property values would be further lowered from 95% to 91% for residential and commercial property and from 65% to 60% for agricultural land.
» Districts already at their state tax-rate lid would become able to exceed it to make up the difference between estimated and actual state aid when legislative changes caused the difference. A supermajority school board vote would be required.
Third year (2022-23)
» Foundation aid would reach its final level of 15% of net state tax collections, equaling about $2,109.39 per student.
» Taxable values would reach their floor, falling from 91% to 87% for residential and commercial property and from 60% to 55% for agricultural land.
Future years (2023 and on)
» School districts would face a lid on increases in their annual property tax requests, generally limited to the inflation rate plus the value of new construction on properties within their boundaries.
Source: Revenue Committee, Nebraska Legislature
